Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as CeeC has alleged that there are female housemate who are into girls, which has sparked reactions on social media.

Ceec, Doyin and Kiddwaya were having a conversation about how some housemates were clingy. During the conversation with Doyin and Kidwayya at the table, the reality star and lawyer disclosed that some female housemates are into girls.

This shocking revelation from Ceec means that there were some female housemates who were lesbians and prefer to be with their fellow women than be with a man.

After Ceec made that revelation, Doyin confirmed adding that she has also suspected it.

This revelation has gotten some reactions from netizens. Read some comments below.

@Laureta commented, “Doyin Dey always Dey for dis kind conversation wit her long mouth”.

@mz_ramayape also said; “Am sure ceec and Alex likes each other”.

@Whitevikkie also said, “Uriel and mercy could be”.

@Ujumag also commented, “Ceece you are one of them”.

@Its_prebe: “Na Alex she de refer too no other person had belle Ceec”.

@Folo_omo: “Ceec come out with your full chest”.

Watch the video below;