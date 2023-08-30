Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has said that the roughly 100 crossdressers that were detained by the police in Delta deserved what they got.

He announced this in a post on his Instagram page because, according to him, many people had asked for his opinion on the arrest of the Delta Crossdressers.

When addressing the issue, he began by emphasizing that crossdressing is a class not intended for just anyone, but that aspiring crossdressers may learn from A-listers.

The Lagos socialite questioned why they had continued with this despite knowing the consequences and emphasized that they had earned what they received.

Bobrisky wrote …

“Hey guys !!! I want to quickly addressed those set of guys who were arrested in delta. You see dis class is not actually meant for everyone. But i strongly believe you can learn from those Alist. Firstly there’s a law passed against you guys that you can’t marry urseff in dis country why d hell did you all call urself together to organize a wedding ? That’s d dumbest news have read dis week. You all deserve how you all were treated sad truth. If you feel you are in love with ur partner and you want to be together why not relocate to where you are welcome ?”