BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as CeeC says she’s liking the toxicity in the house as she lets her be her real self.

During the week a lot of drama unfold from Ike scattering ilebaye’s cloths around to Soma harassing Angel and disrespecting Big Brother, which has led to several housemates receiving strike for going against the rules of the house.

CeeC commented on the toxic atmosphere in the house and stressed that she’s loving it.

According to the reality star and lawyer, the toxicity of the house allows her to be herself without any judgement since others are also being same way.

She threw a general blast at everyone in the house and warned that nobody should dare mess with her.

Watch video below: