A Kenyan chef has broken the record for the longest cooking time by an individual record, which was set by Hilda Baci only two months ago.

Chef Maliha Mohammed, who began her cook-a-thon on August 11, set an unofficial record after cooking for 95 hours.

“@seagasltd Yes, we did it! New world record holder for the longest home kitchen cooking marathon in town Shukran for the support,” she wrote.

However, her new record has not been recognised by Guinness World Records.

This is coming after celebrity chef, Hilda Baci was officially announced as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon after surpassing Indian Chef, Lata Tondon.

After a thorough examination of all the evidence, Guinness World Records has officially confirmed that Hilda Effiong Bassey, widely known as Hilda Baci, has broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a remarkable time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.