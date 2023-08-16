Vee, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has reacted after her boyfriend, Neo, revealed the main reason for their break-up.

During a conversation with his fellow housemates, Neo stated that he had to end their relationship because Vee refused to get along with his cousin, Venita.

Neo stated that he would like to be with someone who would build a family with him rather than destroy the one he already has.

The housemate noted that since he couldn’t bring them to the same space to sort out their issues, then he decided to just let the relationship hit the rocks.

Reacting to the claims, Vee took to her Twitter account to tweet a popular slang created by Burna Boy “No evidence.”

See the post below: