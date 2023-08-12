Emmanuel Myam, the viral cyclist and Davido fan, has refused to send his account number as he insists on traveling to Lagos to await the singer’s return.

It will be recalled that the devoted fan began cycling from Benue to Lagos in order to see his idol, Davido.

However, in a new post on his Twitter page, Emmanuel Myam has stated that he appreciates Davido’s gesture of asking him to send his account, however, he would prefer to wait for the singer to return so as to give Davido the gift he brought for him.

He wrote;

“SIR I appreciate you for the generous offer of telling me to send my ACCTNUM for you to bless your boy but meeting my 001 and delivering this my gift 🎁 all the way from Benue state will be my happiest moment in this life.

No disrespect I will wait foryou Boss

LONGLIVE 001 30BG”