The reactions of the BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemates when Ike’s hidden act of spreading ilebaye’s clothes was televised for them to see have gone viral.

Theinfong recalls Ike attempting to agitate Ilebaye so she could land her third and last strike by scattering her clothes.

Housemates had no idea who had done it at first, and they had all speculated amongst themselves as to who would be so wicked as to do such a thing.

Ike was outed and his sin was televised for all the housemates to see while facing Biggie’s wrath.

Many of the housemates were left dumfounded. Tolanibaj was seen with mouth agape; CeeC’s face was contorted in a grimace while other housemates laughed at the scene that played out before them.

Ike was consequently given a strike for his action.

Read some reactions below:

nuella.manuels opined: “This is how people will watch their sins on the last day”

so__—nia commented: “Just look at ilebaye s face so painful to watch someone do such to you for no justifiable reason”

jullyjulez said: “Seyi and Venita are ev*l”

reeceo21 argued: “ALL OF THEM FOR THAT HOUSE NOR GET SENSE THEY ARE ALL SELLING THEIR GAME TO ONE PERSON.”

dazzling_eventzandmore expressed: “Omo…. llebaye has gone through a lot in big brother’s house”

uchanma_beauty said: “I fear these guys , ike , pere , kiddwaya, seyi is the real demon”

festus800 wrote: “That boy should be disqualified already. All his plans are evil”

ruthyibk noted: “everyone should reject an Ike in their lives”

nwokedicharity chided: “Tolani close ur mouth fly go enter”

Watch video below: