Legendary Nigerian singer and songwriter, Innocent Ujah Idibia better known professionally as 2Baba has opened up on the final moments of his late friend and colleague, Sound Sultan.

The father of four who spoke during a podcast with Adesope released on said the cancer diagnosis for his late friend Sound Sultan was came quite late and that they thought he was suffering from malaria.

Lost for words, the ‘African Queen’ hitmaker said, “…he was one of the ‘goodest’, if I can use that word. He was one of the ‘goodest’ people you can ever come across, like angel.

“For a long time, I did not want to accept that fact, it was like a joke. The diagnosis was late. We thought it was malaria, he did tests in Nigeria. But I don’t want to get into all that.”

Sound Sultan died on July 11, 2021, aged 44. He suffered from Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, also known as cancer of the throat.

2Baba and Sound Sultan were friends for over 20 years before the latter passed away.

Meanwhile, 2face said the people chastising him on social media for his family issues have never offered to pay his children’s education expenses.

2Baba, also revealed that he occasionally feels hurt by the comments people make about him on social media.