Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Kiddwaya has stated that there would have been at least 3 or 4 disqualifications if the housemates were allowed to fight without interference from others.

The reality TV star who is this week’s Head of House made the assertion while having a conversation with fellow housemates Adekunle, Pere Egbi and Ike on Wednesday night.

This comes after Ilebaye and Angel almost brawled physically if it hadn’t been for the housemates who held them apart.

Angel had vowed to leave the show thereafter as she raged about being fed up with everyone in the house.

Adekunle said:

“Angel literally said yesterday that she is tired of this sh*t. I like, take voluntary exit. Leave. Stop complaining that you are tired.”

Kiddwaya postulated:

“We might also had four disqualifications or at least three by now.”

Pere interjected:

“If you don’t hold any of them [while they are quarrelling], they will fight.”