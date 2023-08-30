Nigerian street pop artiste Portable Omolalomi has stirred reactions after going on a live video on Instagram where he called out record labels, throwing shades at fast-rising singer Shallipopi.

The ‘Zazoo’ crooner showed during the live session that record labels were increasingly signing artists who does not have talent. Portable went so far as to describe some of the signees as thieves, clearly aimed at the up-and-coming musician Shallipopi.

He also urged record firms to focus their efforts on signing genuine talent rather than those involved in internet fraud.

He said;

“Dem don dey sign thief. Dem dey sign person wey just come from EFCC

Efcc dey carry legit man? When you’re legit EFCC cannot touch you

Dem don dey sign thief. Dey no gree sign people wey get talent again.

“Omo e dey pain o. Make una use una money dey sign better people. No be people wey dey use bitcoin dey promote music.”