Whitemoney, a housemate on BBNaija Season 8 All-Star Edition, caused an uproar in the Big Brother Naija house on Friday when he shared his favorite bedroom style with Mercy Eke and other housemates.

During the episode, Whitemoney dragged Mercy Eke to a nearby bedside, dancing happily like he is celebrating a major accomplishment.

He then playfully lay on top of Mercy Eke in his favorite bedroom position, the missionary position.

This action created a stir online, with people weighing in on the incident in the comments section.

See some reactions below:

mikkytorino: “Where’s our dignity in this country?Where’s our morals? Where’s our self respect, what message are we sending, where’s our decency? Why is the video not complete?”

evacomedytv_: “See me smiling sheepishly. my two favorites.”

janelle_mum: “Wat will Her bf that was supposed to give her 120m do with dis video now???”

passy_goldie: “This WM is a natural clown & a comedian.”

teeto__olayeni: “Pere is never impressed with Whitemoney.”

808andyblayz: “Men with that size of stomach should never participate in missionary position !!! Tf!”

squadylala: “Who saw mercy hand on whitemoneys body. Women eehh over mood Dey kill this people she done already make body contact wishing it was real wetin remain na to moan.”

