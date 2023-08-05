A Nigerian woman attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest individual dancing hour but fainted during her attempt.

She had previously announced her intention to dance for a total of 130 hours in order to break the record.

She allegedly fell to the ground after several hours of dancing, as seen in the video.

This event has piqued the interest of concerned citizens, who have voiced their concerns in the comments section.

One person questioned, “Who send her?” in reaction to her attempt to break the Guinness World Record.

See some reactions below:

banta_blacky: “Na who send her? I guess she is not from Nigeria.”

abjluxuryhub: “Someone that has never been to the gym for once in her life, never strength trained or did a mock test will just come out and try to beat a record they didn’t prepare for.”

ladyque_1: “Make she change am to FAINT-A-THON.”

skushi_ex: “Who send her na by force to be famous? well make she get well soon.”

motunrayograce1: “Am I seeing 24 hours? She didn’t even do a quarter. Not even 1/5 and she passed out. Hope she’s okay now sha. Ife & ina.”

Watch the video below;