Popular Nigerian street pop artiste, Portable Omolalomi has revealed the cause of his fight with his colleague Seyi Vibez.

The singer made this disclosure while featuring as a guest on the Honest Bunch Podcast hosted media personality, Nedu Wazoba and his co-podcaster.

Speaking on why he is angry at Seyi Vibez, the ‘Zazoo’ crooner said when he breaks into prominence, Seyi Vibez had invited him to perform at his show and he answered him.

He added that he performs at the show at Shrine without collecting a dime from Seyi Vibez adding that he even spray up to N500K.

However, when it comes to his turn, Portable said he called on Seyi Vibez to come and perform at his show but Seyi Vibez chooses to ignore him and even did not read the message sent to him.

