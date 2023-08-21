Mrs Susan Waya, the mother of evicted BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya has revealed why she is happy about her son, Kiddwaya being evicted from the reality show.

Recall that hours before his eviction, Mrs Susan threatened to sue his fellow housemate, Seyi for scaring and threatening her son.

Following his eviction, the mother of Kiddwaya took to her Instagram page to express how happy she is to know that her son is out of the house.

According to her, it was heartwarming to know her son is safe from Seyi who had threatened him.

She wrote;

“After yesterday’s threats, I couldn’t be happier with my son’s sanity intact! Thank you all for the overwhelming support. Kidd your crew is waiting for you! Lots of love 💞💞,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

See her post below:

