Simisola Kosoko, a.k.a. Simi, a well-known singer has revealed her retirement plans as she discusses launching her own kids show.

On Saturday, August 12, the mother of one announced on Twitter that when she retires from the industry, she plans to launch her own Kids show.

She stated that it has been something she has wanted to do for years and that she has been working on the soundtracks for the show.

Simi expressed keenness about setting out upon this future course and prayed for fortitude when the time comes.

She wrote …

“My retirement plan is my own kids show. I’ve been working on music for years. I can’t wait. So help me God.”

See her post …

