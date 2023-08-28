Popular content creator, Sunday Joshua Martins, better known as De General has revealed the reason he’s unable to continue dating a lady when she turns 24, but prefers girls between 18 to 24 years of age.

The skitmaker said that he usually dislikes dating women who are past 24 years old because they tend to pressure men for marriage.

He further explained that girls within the age bracket of 18-24 rarely pressure men for marriage but focus only on the casual dating experience.

De General statement has stirred reactions from netizens.

See some reactions below;

bishy.opeyemi said: “It’s not funny, just as your skits are not also.”

ab_phill opined: “He is obviously looking for young and naive girls to manipulate”

wendy_adamma wrote: “No worry e go reach your daughter turn soon.”

ladyque_1 stated: “You go just open mouth waaaaa”

sweezzy1 noted: “One day you’d look back no one will be there !”

lifeoflagos_ asked: “Seyi apprentice is that you?”

Watch video below: