Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Neo Akpofure has shared the reason he regrets being related to Venita Akpofure.

Neo while having a chit-chat with fellow housemate, Seyi Awolowo, stated that his cousin, Venita was not a straightforward person.

The reality star disclosed that he did not nominate his cousin Venita during immunity nomination, but instead nominated Tolanibaj.

In a conversation with Seyi, Neo explained that he did not want to leave himself with no allies in the house.

He stated that Venita had more people on her side, including Mercy, Frodd, Ike, and Seyi himself. He added that if he had voted for Venita instead of Tolanibaj, he would have been left with no ally.

Neo’s comments about his cousin Venita has generated mixed reactions from netizens.

See some reactions below;

@Julia reacted: “How can somebody say this about their own relative.”

@Chioma Blessy Ndefo said: “Family is family.”

@Gracie Boison said: “Neo never say that about family especially on tv.”

@Ebere_25 commented: “You people should rest abeg. Is Venita a good person?”

@Nwachinemere reacted: “The same Venita wey Dey side am.”

@tolukboy1 commented: “Venita won’t be happy hearing this outside the house oh.”

@favourmudia commented: “Neo is a wicked guy, illebaye disrespected your sis because of you.”

@anitabjohnsonanit said: “This Neo is a very bad person.”