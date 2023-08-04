Legendary Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has talked about how surprised he was about the marital dissolution of his junior colleague, Chioma Chukwuka Apotha.

It would recalled that earlier reports gathered that the Nollywood actress had left her husband after fifteen years of marriage.

The actress also gave indication about the crash of her marriage at the time as all her posts on social media always come with the insistence on her maiden name, ‘Chioma Chukwuka’.

Speaking during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, veteran actor and grandfather, Pete Edochie disapproves the rate at which divorce is increasing in the movie industry.

Pete Edochie said he was shocked when news broke out that Chioma Apotha’s marriage had crashed stating that people must understand that marriage is for better or worse.

In his words:

“If you come to our Industry today, most of our ladies who got married 2- 3 years ago have all left their husbands, I was shocked that Chioma Chukwa had left her husband, Ireti Doyle, Tonto Dikeh. You take a vow when you are going to get married for better or worse, not for better or out. You will always think it’s greener on the other side, that is the mistake we all make”.