Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze aka Aki has disclosed why he’s chosen to keep his family off social media.

He revealed this in an during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

According to Chinedu Ikedieze, he chose to keep his family off social media because he values their freedom and normalcy.

He said;

“I have children, but I made a conscious decision to shield them from the limelight. I am the public figure, not them,” Ikedieze remarked. “Their privacy matters deeply to me. If their lives become public, it could impact them in ways I want to protect them from. That’s why I keep them hidden. Even my wife, except for our wedding announcement, remains out of the public eye, allowing her to lead a regular life.”

The 45-year-old actor and his beloved wife, Nneoma Nwaijah got married in 2011.

ALSO READ: “If you run as much as you run your mouth, you would’ve been in better shape” – Tacha blasts Monalisa Stephen