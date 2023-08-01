Grammy award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has become the first African musician to earn the BRIT Billion Award for over one billion streams in the United Kingdom.

The award is given to artists who have achieved over one billion digital streams in the United Kingdom. Wizkid has sold millions of units in the UK, with his songs and albums achieving multiple platinum and gold certifications.

The self-acclaimed Starboy boss was presented with the award after his sold-out show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday.

The superstar singer has sold millions of units in the UK, including Drake’s ‘One Dance’ featuring him (Wizkid) and Kyla, which is certified six times Platinum for selling over 3.6 units.

‘Energy’ with Skepta and ‘Essence’ with Tems are certified Platinum while ‘Come Closer’ with Drake, and ‘Brown Skin Girl’ with Beyoncé are certified Gold.