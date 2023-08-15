Nigerian singer, Portable has pleaded with Afrobeats superstar singer, Wizkid to remember and sing about the trenches as he reveals that the Grammy award-winning artist inspires his lyrics.

Portable revealed his admiration for the Starboy boss while speaking in a recent episode of the Honest Bunch podcast with Nedu Wazobia and others.

He recalled Wizkid’s hit song, Ojuelegba, which had spoken about his early days in the trenches before becoming a global superstar musician.

Portable requested that the Grammy award winning singer needs to sing more of such kinds of songs to remember him and others who are stoll in the trenches.

He disclosed that he listens a lot to Wizkid’s album because they inspire how he weaves his own lyrics.

Watch him speak below;