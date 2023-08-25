A woman declares she will never again believe in family love after her younger brother, whom she had trained in school, fled with her 30 million naira.

In a video that recently went viral on the internet, a woman criticizes relatives who end up being the cause of their loved ones’ downfall.

The woman describes how she supported her brother’s needs and paid for his education through high school and undergraduate studies at the university.

She mentioned her intentions to get him a master’s degree in the UK.

She claimed to have had obtained his admittance to the UK and to have already paid $3,000 toward his tuition costs.

The distraught woman revealed that she gave N30,000,000 to her brother so he may apply for his visa at the embassy. She then left for a summer vacation.

Sadly, when she got home, her younger brother had already packed his bags and fled with the N30,000,000 she had sent him.

The sorrowful woman has expressed her distress and that she no longer believes in the adage “family is everything” because her brother has shown her wrong. She had vowed to stop paying attention to that proverb.

