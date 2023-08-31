Peter Olayinka, the husband of Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas has gifted her a multimillion naira property as birthday gift.

Recall that the actress turned a year older yesterday, August 30.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the video of her new property, the thespian revealed that she has finally gotten her own office.

While expressing gratitude to God for his steady blessings, Yetunde Barnabas thanked her husband for the expensive birthday gift.

She wrote;

“Birthday Gift from Hubby.

GOD is never too late ooo finally got my own place for my business. Can’t wait to put a finishing touch and show the outcome. GOD will continue to bless you my sugar Zaddy. @olayinka_peter Love you Baby”.

See her post below;

