Prominent Yoruba movie actress and producer, Aisha Lawal in a recent interview has stated that the Yorubas started the film industry in Nigeria.

The Nollywood screen star stated this in an interview with Tribune Online where she made clarifications about her role in the biopic ‘Awujale’ and the importance of documenting history.

When asked about what she thinks critics are saying about streaming platforms coming on board and pumping money into the industry and that the Yoruba aspect of Nollywood is playing catch-up.

Aisha said,

“We own the industry. Go back to research. The industry belongs to the Yoruba people. If you go back to research, you will hear from people like Hubert Ogunde and Ade Love. I don’t want to go into details. But, if you go and research very well, you will discover that Yorubas own this industry, we started this industry. We messed up at some point, but we are not playing catch-up. We are there already. Now, everybody wants to shoot a Yoruba movie.”

When asked about her role Olori Adetona in the movie ‘Awujale’ and what prepared her for such huge role, she said’

“That question is coincidental because when we shot a scene and I posted a picture of myself on my status, my husband was the first person that commented. He said, “You will soon become an olori in real life.” I have played the role of olori in a couple of big-screen movies. So, when I got this script, it was not too difficult. In fact, there are some movies that I play roles in that I have to travel in time – I’ll play the younger version and the older version too. But, they are not yet out. There are movies like ‘Ashiri Ade’ and the like that are big-screen cultural movies that I played something similar in it. Being an actor, you should be able to flow with whatever characterisation you are given – mad woman, religious woman, whatever, you should be able to do it.”