Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode has celebrated her senior colleague, Funke Akindele on her 45th birthday today, August 24.

Sharing a video of the celebrant via her Instagram page, the thespian stated that there is nothing she would write that would best describe Funke.

According to her, one has to experience the actress for them to know her as she is a whole experience.

The former Jenifa Diary’s cast went on to reveal that her former boss is compassionate, kind, warm, caring, loving, hard-working, inspiring, and lots more.

Juliana Olayode described Funke Akindele as a queen, game changer, record breaker, pacesetter, phenomenal woman, and the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT).

In her words;

“A Queen.

A Phenomenal Woman

A game changer

A record breaker

A pacesetter

A GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

Happy birthday, Mama. I’ve been thinking of a befitting caption for you on this special day. Nothing I write here best describes you. One has to just experience you, you’re a whole experience.

You are an amazing person, very compassionate and kind, warm, caring, loving, very HARDWORKING, inspiring, very funny, bubbly, and full of life and energy.

Imole yin o ni di okun irawo yin a ma tan si. Orin a duro ti Yi. Orin a shatileyin yin, Olorun a di yin mu, oju Oni to yin. Olorun a ma gba yin soke. Oke oke le ma ma lo, e o ni di eni Ile lai Lai. A ma ri yin ba loruko Jesu (Amin).

Mama are you 46 or 16?? Because what???? Lemme not talk.

Have a very beautiful year mama, I love you”

