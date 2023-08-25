Nollywood actress, Christabel Egbenya has penned a sweet note to her friend and colleague, Yvonne Jegede on her birthday.

The thespian turned 40 years old today, August 25.

Taking to her Instagram page, Christabel Egbenya shared beautiful birthday photos of Yvonne Jegede.

In her caption, the mother of one showered praises on the celebrant.

According to her, Yvonne is not just an amazing soul but also a wonderful person.

She went on to say a powerful prayer for the actress.

In her words;

“On your special day, my darling sister, I want to wish you a very big happy birthday! You are not just an amazing soul but also a wonderful person, @iamyvonnejegede May God continue showering His blessings upon your life; may Love to hold its arms around every dream of yours; I wish you LLNP in Jesus name Amen ❤️💯🎈🎁🥰💕 thanks for all the love you’ve showed me so far I really appreciate 🥰🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂”

See her post below:

