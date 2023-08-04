Popular BBNaija housemate, Whitemoney was astounded when his colleague, Cee-C insulted his chieftaincy following their pool party on Thursday.

The talented chef was seen accosting CeeC and saying that she had been playfully shading him in the house since the show began.

He cited multiple instances in which Ceec had repeatedly called him the “F” word. He mentioned that he is a titled individual in his village and has a chieftaincy status when complaining about Ceec’s treatment of him.

Cee, using her hometown as an example, dismissed his statement, claiming that chieftaincy titles are purchased and paid for.

He mentioned that Ceec would not have spoken to him in such a manner if they were outside the house while attempting to defend himself to Ceec and the other housemates seated next to the table.