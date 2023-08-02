Veteran actress Stella Damasus has been ridiculed by controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu over her failed marriage.

The legendary Nollywood actress had opened up about her failed marriage to her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan, in an interview with media personality Teju Babyface a few days ago.

Stella Damasus, who was married to colleague, Doris Simeon’s ex-husband and film director, claimed that she learned about the breakdown of her marriage through YouTube.

She had said, “The thing is that I am not here to apportion blame. To say he did this or that, I will not say that.



“I pride myself in being a respectful person. A lot of things were said about me on YouTube because that is how I found out that my marriage had ended, on YouTube. I did not know that my marriage had ended.”

However, because Ademinokan left Doris Simeon who already had a child for him to wed Damasus, rumors spread that the actress had kidnapped him from her coworker.

The controversial Nollywood actor claimed that the actress had reaped what she had sown on his page.