A video captured the moment BBNaija All-star housemate, Neo Akpofure jokingly cautioned his fellow housemate, Adekunle after he asked his cousin, Venita Akpofure for a kiss.

In the video currently trending online, Kunle requested a kiss from his love interest while they were cooking in the kitchen.

Upon hearing this, Neo Akpofure reminded Adekunle that he is yet to pay his cousin’s bride prize and as such, shouldn’t ask for a kiss.

“you never pay money ooo” he told Ade.

In response, Ade jokingly asked Neo if he has paid TolaniBaj’s bride price. He also teased him about his moustache.

Watch the video below:

