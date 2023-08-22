Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Prince Nelson has given fellow housemate Seyi Awolowo guarantee over his fans support of him outside the house.

Recall that Big Brother added four new housemates to the house four weeks into the show. These new housemates will not be fighting to win the 120 million naira grand prize.

However, the guests which includes Omashola, Kim Oprah, Lucy Edet and Prince Nelson, will be allowed to play all the games and get involved in the tasks organized for other housemates in the house.

During a conversation in the garden, Seyi asked one of Big Brother’s guests, Prince Nelson, if the outside world is safe for him and also if his fans are supporting him.

Princes responded in affirmative and assured Seyi that he need not worry about the outside world because he is safe in the house.

Watch video below;