A Nigerian woman has given devoted men advice on why it could be hard for them to cheat on the woman they are dating or engaged to.

In a now-viral video, she claimed that any male who is unable to cheat on his partner is probably controlled by juju, or charms.

A “normal man should cheat” and have a history of cheating, according to the social media slay queen, and if they realize they aren’t doing that, they are in servitude.

“If you find yourself not cheating on your partner as a man, you find yourself not cheating on your wife, you find yourself not cheating on your girlfriend, knowsay you dey on juju. A normal man should cheat and have a cheating record,” she said.

