Following the completion of the 2023 Headies Awards, controversial street rapper Portable Omolalomi reflects on his weaknesses and merits.

A note from Portable, who once got into a fight with the award organizers and was kicked out of the “Best Street-Hop Artiste” and “Rookie of the Year” categories, reflects his behavior.

The artist highlighted being accountable for his failure while noting how others he relied on also let him down.

“At the end of the day it was only God that stayed others were just cappin 99 Advisers 1 helper Bad Energy EDAPADA.

“It cost a lot to get a lot nobody failed me I failed myself thinking everybody was for me like I was for them. It shall not be well with my enemies.

“Baba Yin Ti De Pada Bad Energy EDAPADA IKA OF AFRICA Akoi Grace Wey No Dey Disgrace. Portable Omolalomi ANIKULETI OGUNDABADE Street DonJazzy CEO DR ZEH NATION MANY MANY INSPIRATION 💯💯💯💯,” he wrote.

