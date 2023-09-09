A Nigerian man identified as Ekanem has expressed gratitude to God as he marks seven years since he survived an armed robbery attack that almost claimed his life.

Taking to his Twitter page, Ekanem revealed that the incident occured on September 19, 2016, when he was working as a driver for the chairman of Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

According to the man, the armed robbers shot him 9 times and he had to undergo surgery three times to remove the bullets.

The man also revealed that a policeman who was with them during the armed robbery attack was killed on the spot but God saved him.

In his words:

“On this day 7years ago, I was attacked and shot all over my body, but God came through for me. 9bullets, 3Surgeries. Lord I am Grateful,” he wrote on X on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

“On the 19th of September 2016, I was working with the executive chairman of Etinan LGA in Akwa Ibom state, so on our way to the office from the bank, some people drove close to us and started shooting at us, the police orderly was killed at the Spot. But God saved a common man,”

“I was just an ordinary driver, I was shot all over my body, how I survived it, remains a mystery. God is the greatest.”

