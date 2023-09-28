Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Bimpe Akintunde has shared an important message with her gender.

The thespian, who got married not quite long, while celebrating Eid-El-Maolud stated that a good woman will never force a man to realize that she is a good woman.

According to the screen goddess, if one’s partner doesn’t recognize that on his own, then it’s his loss.

She stressed that real truly recognizes real and that if a relationship is taking extra effort from a woman, then it’s not healthy.

“A Good woman will never force a man to Realize that she is a good woman, If he doesn’t Recognize that on his own, it’s his loss………….. Real truly Recognizes Real, if it is taking extra efforts from your end as a Woman then it’s draining and it’s not healthy 👍🙃

Happy Eid -El-Maolud to All My Brothers and Sisters in Islam 🙏🙏🙏

