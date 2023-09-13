A Nigerian man has stirred reactions after he revealed that his mum teaches in same class that he is.

The guy known as David revealed that his mum is the lecturer in his class so he doesn’t usually have any excuse to miss the class.

He shared a video of himself in class and netizens remarked that he is lucky.

He captioned the post; “When your mum is a lecturer and you just have to always attend classes.”

@EMMAU MI reacted: “A1 assured.”

@obi commented: “U no know watin God done do for u.”

@Amara Joy reacted: “Enjoy your class.”

@Chioma Okpara said: “Ehhh But Atleast you would have A now.”

@Boss lady said: “Can relate guyy.”

@akuaberry reacted: “My dad. I don suffer pass.”

@Mustapha azeezat omotunravo said: “I won’t even attend that school.”

