Popular actor, Bolanle Ninalowo aka Nino B has broken silence on his next line of action following the recent separation from his wife of 17 years, Bunmi Ninalowo.

The 43-year-old Nollywood star noted that he is moving on to the next phase of life now that his marriage has hit the rocks.

It may be recalled that few days ago, Ninalowo announced via his Instagram page that he and his wife decided to part ways.

“Finally, I accept the reality of the end to a road! A sad reality that gives room & hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future! A reality that is SAD for my loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and lovable future.

“A sad reality I prayed, nurtured and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all. A sad reality I now have to accept as I realize that my kids are much grown with a better sense of understanding and knowledge of my pain & struggles regarding them!

“A sad reality that screams that I won’t live or be around forever and must take care of my health & mental state for the goodness of all,” his post partly read.

But in a new post on Saturday, Nino B gave an update, writing; “#NextPhase. Every storm runs out of rain, just as every night turns into day. “After a storm comes a calm. After every storm, the sun will smile 😉 Maka 🦍.”