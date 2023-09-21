Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Ruth Kadiri Ezerika has recovered her Range Rover vehicle allegedly stolen by one of her workers.

The 35-year-old ‘Honey We are broke’ actress made this known in an Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing that the culprit had been caught and the car recovered.

The mother of two also appreciated everyone who worked and supported her in looking for the ‘culprit.’

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote: “I came back home two Saturdays ago (9th of September)to discover that my Range Rover autobiography had been stolen by one of my workers!

“The story long no be here! I just want to thank everyone who worked hard and supported us in finding the culprit @nedokonkwo @ms_dsf @ivd001 and the @lakunleoni @nigerianpolice. mostly Jboy and his squad and his God bless you all! May we never see shame!

“The culprit has been apprehended and the car recovered. I am just coming from a lot😂 God bless you all.”