Phyna, the winner of Big Brother Naija season 7 “Level Up,” has thrown her support behind her colleague and “All Stars” housemate, Ilebaye.

In a recent live session with her fans, the reality star urged her fans to vote for the All-stars finalist.

According to Phyna, she is rooting for Ilebaye because she wants a Level housemate to emerge winner of the show.

She also explained why she is not rooting for Adekunle Olopade who is also a Level up housemate.

The actress disclosed that she is not supporting Adekunle because he is in a relationship with someone she doesn’t like.

Adekunle has been in a relationship with Venita since the beginning of the show until her eviction.

Phyna also said that she wants to return the favor to Pere, who campaigned for her when she was a “Level Up” contestant. She urge want to also vote for him and Ceec

