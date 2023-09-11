Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire has reacted to a video of comedian Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori popularly known as Kiekie revealing that she contributes to the payment of her family house rent.

In the video, the mother of one stressed that she can’t stay in a house and not pay rent.

KieKie stated this during a recent chat with media personality Toke Makinwa on her podcast ‘Toke moments’.

According to Kiekie, sharing bills with one’s husband brings about respect and also lessens the financial burden on the man.

The comedian’s statement was however met with different views.

Taking to the comment section of the blog where the video was shared, Peggy Ovire urged the comedian to admit that she earns more than her husband.

She wrote: “Just say you earn more than your husband Kiekie, then bills sharing is a must. It is my husband’s responsibility to pay the bills especially since he can afford it. Mine is to take care of the home and be there for emergency cases. My man won’t even let me pay jack.”