Nigerian filmmaker and iRokoTV boss, Jason Njoku, has taken a dig at those defending the current administration.

Taking to the micro blogging platform Twitter, the husband of Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku stated that even after one hundred days of “renewed shege”, those people are still defending what he described as “Old Testament levels of suffering.”

Quoting a tweet from 2022 that read, “There are people in Nigeria who look at everything that has been done over the last 8 years by APC & are satisfied with a job well done. The absolute destruction of the strongest black country on planet earth & some folks are happy with it. Fear those people. Fear them,” Jason remarked, “Even after 100 days of renewed challenges. People are steadfastly endorsing levels of hardship reminiscent of ancient times. If this is what success looks like, congratulations, you have truly persevered.” 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

