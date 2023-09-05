A corper has placement for her national service has sparked reactions after she was deployed to s butcher shop.

The first person to bring the tale to the public’s notice was Twitter user TA Adeiye, whose post swiftly gained popularity and sparked a variety of responses from the online community.

Despite the fact that Adeiye withheld the particular location and state of the NYSC member’s service, he voiced his worries about the placement.

Adeiye claimed to personally know the woman and expressed surprise at her selection for the abattoir, implying that this was not the best PPA for a graduate.

Adeiye also uploaded a subsequent video and picture, showing the woman declaring the start of her job at the butcher shop.

A person was seen carrying a bucket filled with different meat chunks in the video, while cow legs and tails were on show on a table nearby.

As word of this peculiar NYSC posting circulated on social media, Nigerians used a variety of channels to voice their opinions.

Netizens Reactions…

@theDamiDami said: “NYSC always does rubbish. They posted my guy to a church as an organist. An accountant!”

@Olurantowoseeni commented: “Might be laughable but it’s a good idea. The local business owners can gain a lot from an educated person…if they are willing to adapt.”

@iamrenike said; “This is insane!”

@niruha__ said; “She probably studied animal husbandry.”

See post;