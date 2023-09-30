Following the death of young talented Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad, on Tuesday September 12, the spotlight has fallen on Lagos socielite, Sam Larry. Daddy Freeze, a notable media personality has now stepped up to support him.

The controversy revolves around a viral video that captured Sam Larry, physically harassing the late Mohbad. Since his death, Sam Larry as well as Marlians music boss, Naira Marley has been the primary suspect.

However, Daddy Freeze, renowned for being outspoken and straightforward, has come forward to offer his support to Sam Larry. In a recent live video, the father of two defended Sam Larry’s actions, stating that we’ve all, at some point in our lives, resorted to force to obtain something we desire.

Just recently, former presidential aide, Reno Omokri , has extended his support to Naira Marley over the accusations of being involved in the untimely death of Mohbad.