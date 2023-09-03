Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Kim Oprah says colleague Angel won’t be able to sit at the same table with her outside Biggie’s house because she’s not in her class.

The reality star and TV host was seen complaining to fellow housemates Ike and Venita about Angel’s denigrating comments about her as they were working on a task.

She then related how Angel had been thrown from her table on one occasion. She claimed that Angel had the courage to speak to her in this way when she was unable to even share a table with her while they were out of the house.

Kim claims that WizKid’s bouncer removed Angel from her table when she attempted to “famz” Wande Coal, who was on the same table.

She continued by saying that Angel was almost dragged away by the bodyguard before she ordered him to drop her.

She said, “Angel has the guts to talk to me like that during the task. Someone that can’t sit at the same table with me outside this house. She came to my table to famz Wande Coal and WizKid’s bouncer carried her out.

“I had to tell him to drop her and that’s how she was left alone”.