Recently evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Somadina Anyama, simply known as Soma, has said that his love-interest, Angel Smith is worth more than the N120m grand prize.

The reality star and singer stated this during a chat on Pulse One on One when the host, ex-BBNaija ‘Level Up’ housemate Christy O asked him to choose between Angel and N120 million.

She asked him to know if the love between him and Angel was genuine because he chose her over the girl he was dating before going into the house. Soma said the love is real by a 120 percent.

“Why you dey do like that now? Angel is worth more than N120 million”, he said.

Soma and Angel were evicted from the Big Brother Naija All Stars house alongside Venita, last Sunday, a week before the finale.

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/PulseNigeria247/status/1707431420828831990?s=20