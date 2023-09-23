Popular Nigerian disc jockey and singer, Ayorinde Kehinde Okiki better known professionally as, DJ Kaywise has left fans drooling over his display of affection to his girlfriend, Nnema Egwueke popularly known as Nenny B.

DJ Kaywise, who sparked controversies days ago, had surprised the love of his life with a bouquet of hard currency (dollars) on her birthday.

His girlfriend, who is a media personality, had shared photos and clips of his grand gesture on her Instagram page. Accompanying the bouquet of money was a love letter to his girlfriend of over 7 years.

Wishing her a happy birthday, DJ Kaywise noted how she has been by his side for 7 years and counting as he expressed his undying love for her.

“Happy birthday @nenny_b my queen 7 years & counting, I got u forever baby”.

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph and fans took to the comment section of the post to react.

See reactions below:

Anita Joseph wrote, “Cute Shalom

Amina Minaah wrote, “Elesin I will end it all by 9 pm, nonsense

Favvy Cake wrote, “No be this one wan die the other day?

Burna Smoke wrote, “Thank God he no end everything again by 9

John Stan wrote, “Is this the same Kaywise that’s been having issues with the gf? And was talking about taking it all?

Kidwalks Apparels wrote, “I thought he was ending their relationship by 9 pm that day. Anyways justice for Mohbad