Another video that has made its way onto the internet shows the moment late singer Mohbad was hit on the head with a stick by an unknown group of assailants.

Videos of the singer’s ill-treatment while alive have been circulating on the internet since his death.

A recent one shows Mohbad, dressed in a white singlet, being hit on the head with a stick during a fight.

Although it is not known when the video was recorded or what had led to the incident.

jameniolamyde wrote: “With the video we keep seeing everyday . Was there ever a day this guy had peace of mind ? Was there ????”

seun_dreams opined: “This thing fit cause another ENDSARS but bigger”

yinkhareal said: “If no be say most of Nigerians are unfortunate people! Why on earth Naira Marley account still on 7m followers? Who are the oloriburuku still following him?? God”

nuel_iykes asked: “where are all these videos coming out from? So y’all had it all in your phone and saved it in your cloud or what????”

kingsliveth penned: “One of the reasons why this case will not be dealt with rascally is because Political thugs are involved in the act,,.Watch out”

olofofonaijal stated: “Why is he always involved in one brouhaha or the other? Why? Is he the only upcoming act in Nigeria? What kind of lifestyle did he live himself? These are questions that should be asked….”

omalichawa_ commented: “If na Benin or delta they would have burn naira house tay tay”

