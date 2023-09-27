A Nigerian makeup artist and hair vendor expressed an opinion about single middle-aged men that sparked a lot of debate on social media.

According to the Twitter user @yhettyqueen1_, any man over the age of 40 who is still unmarried must have an attitude that drives women away.

The post went viral, and men felt attacked by her assertion, while women backed her up in the comments.

She wrote; “Any 40+ man that’s still single must have a very bad character. That’s why women are avoiding him.”

— 💘 Her Hair Goddess 💖👸 Yetunde (@yhettyqueen1_) September 24, 2023

@PapaRiri9; Na to mass report your account. I no know why you go dey drag us intentionally.

@TokyosBite; 40+ single? What a bad man…must have wasted his 20s clubbing and shagging women

@Tbillion40; I mean why are you single at 40+, they are definitely irresponsible

@Inno4Chi; But if Don Jazzy toast you now na you go run announce to your village people.

@LaceVine; Very true. They were very slow in getting the relationship thing and understanding women right.