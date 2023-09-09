Gracy, a Nigerian female soldier, has shared her emotional journey of heartbreak, leaving viewers curious about the mysterious man who left her in tears.

Gracy used TikTok to express herself as she participated in a trending challenge in which users shared their stories with voiceovers and text captions.

The soldier’s video began with her decision to respond to a direct message (DM) from an unknown individual.

The video then transitioned to a heart-rending scene of her crying, leaving her followers and viewers deeply concerned about the circumstances behind her heartbreak.

Although Gracy did not divulge specific details about the relationship or the identity of the mystery man, the raw emotions in her video were enough to convey the pain and sadness she has experienced.

As tears welled up in her eyes, it became evident that the matter had ended on a somber note.

The video quickly gained traction on social media platforms, with thousands of users expressing their support for Gracy and their curiosity about the untold story behind her heartbreak.

See reactions below…

@ManlikeMikeey said; “So dem don break soldier heart. Military style….omòoo”

@Hyalex0 said; “Wati specha? Breakfast na national cake”

@pips_daily said; “If you have a heart that pumps blood 🩸, it will be broken into pieces, and you will be heartless”

@Snooww001 said; “Anybody can collect at any giving time.”

@misi_theboy said; “Lmao soldier na human being Abeg 😂”

@PadrinoDebo said; “@optama I’m sure it’s one of those bicycle guys(as you dey always talk am) do this one.”

See her post below;