A throwback video of the Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley stating that he deserves a recognition for the efforts he put into not being a serial killer resurfaces.

In the now-viral throwback video making the rounds on social media, the ‘Soapy’ hitmaker emphatically praised himself for being a civil human and not a serial killer.

In his words: “Like, people need to start appreciating the effort I put into not being a serial killer.”

This has since enraged fans of the late young singer, Mohbad who, once again, continued to point fingers at Naira Marley for being a prime suspect in the singer’s demise.

See some reactions below:

desrtquin said: “That’s exactly what a psychopath will say but I’m African we overlook everything.”

warepamor stated: “This is the foolishness lots of yall were celebrating with and calling yourselves Marlians and No Belt Gang,this fool is telling you all to be grateful he is not a serial killer.”

iamvinicius_snr wrote: “The effort?? this guy needs to be jailed.”

nosafk wrote: “This is the demonstration that this guy is not okay. You can easily tell.”

FunmiKolz stated: “You people and the whole stupid Marlian movement gassed this fool up despite knowing his criminal records. Just see what he’s saying even in public, now imagine what those young boys have gone through in his hands.”

Watch the video below: