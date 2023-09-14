Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, isn’t letting his marital issues and divorce proceedings stop him from living his best life.

The father of three, who recently relocated to Abuja, has gushed about his glowing appearance.

He gushed about how he is getting fresher every day, leaving him speechless, in a video he shared with actor Ali Nuhu on a movie set.

“Omo, I just dey fresh for Abuja anyhow. I’m not understanding.

Filming something very beautiful with my long-time paddy and brother @realalinuhu”.

Many of his fans took to his comment section to mock him as they questioned if he was rejected by Asaba Nollywood. See some reactions below:

One Funny Aya wrote, “Hahahaha Yul Odiegwu has joined Aboki people dey act movie, low budget movie

One Jonathan Mary wrote, “@realalinuhu Better have a rethink cos nobody will watch dis movie. A lot of people get irritated when Yul appear on dia television

One Qwin Indra wrote, “You want to start working with hausawood since as asabawood disappointed u. Juju, bad luck

One Clara Oluchee wrote, “Asaba wood no allow you, Lagos no way. Na Abuja wood you kuku go

One Only Phatty wrote, ‘You dom dey act Hausa film. Ifele me go

One Pella Nnaji wrote, “D3ad on arrival”.